‘Society built upon dead bodies of girls cannot develop’

The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi kicked off the two-day 3rd Women's Conference on Thursday.

The ceremony was attended by ACP President Muhammad Ahmed Shah, journalist Zubeida Mustafa, poet Fatima Hassan, rights activist Anis Haroon, writer Noorul Huda Shah, Aurat Foundation’s Mahnaz Rahman and others.

The first day of the conference featured sessions on gender discrimination, women health, theatre and musical performances. Speaking on the occasion, Ahmed Shah said we could not show a bright face of Pakistan to the world until half of the population of the country had full rights. He added that women had achieved success in all walks of life and a woman owned a big television channel in Pakistan due to her hard work. He said services rendered by women for the betterment of society were commendable.

In her keynote address, Zubeida said the Arts Council had been organising the Women’s Conference for three years and Ahmed Shah should be congratulated on that. She remarked that increasingly, extremism had taken roots in our country and measures like holding such conferences were essential to effectively counter the extremist mindset.

The keynote speaker said that the progress achieved by women should be visible everywhere. "We are still far behind in the field of education. Women are still being deprived of the jewels of education,” she added.

Mahnaz termed the conference a surprise attack by the ACP on those opposing women. She congratulated Ahmed Shah on organising the wonderful conference and remarked that no country could develop unless its women were empowered.

Huda said that society that was built on the corpses of girls could not develop. She added that women are doing all sorts of labour, including making bricks that are used to build our houses. Educationist Sadiqa Salahuddin lamented that being part of the education sector, she often witnessed girls wanting to achieve something but not being allowed to fulfil their dreams. She said many girls did not even have the right to choose their spouse.

She stressed the need for educating girls, saying that education developed confidence in them. Sadiqa maintained that the future of our daughters was brights. She said girls were not only becoming doctors but also flying planes.

ACP Secretary Aijaz Farooqi said if men and women worked together, the economy would also develop. ACP office-bearer Qudsia Akbar called for changing societal mindset in order to achieve women rights.