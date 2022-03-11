PTI moves motion for removal of its MPAs who voted for Khuhro

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the main opposition political party in the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, on Thursday demanded the removal of their four MPAs who had voted in the Senate by-election on Wednesday despite the decision of the joint opposition in the House to boycott the polling.

The PTI’s resolution submitted to the PA secretariat condemns the alleged horse-trading orchestrated by Sindh’s chief minister and the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) provincial government to win the political loyalties of the four opposition lawmakers to persuade them to vote in the Senate by-poll held at the House.

Signed by PA opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh and the PTI’s parliamentary party leader MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman, the resolution reads: “This House resolves that the practice of horse-trading by the Pakistan Peoples Party during the Senate by-election on March 9, 2022 is both condemnable and despicable.”

It also says that loyalty to the party and its leadership is a key foundation of the parliamentary system and is given importance in Article 63(A) of the constitution. Talking to the media after the submission of the resolution, Zaman said that four of the lawmakers of his party had sold their political loyalty after getting bribes from the PPP leadership. He said the election commission can initiate proceedings to disqualify the four lawmakers of the PTI who voted in the Senate by-poll against the party’s official stance. He claimed that up to Rs50 million had been spent by Sindh’s ruling party to purchase the MPAs’ loyalties.

He accused the PPP of indulging in corrupt practices in the province to have sufficient financial resources to buy the loyalties of the opposition politicians at the time of elections. Sheikh said the four MPAs will be expelled from the PTI, while the party will initiate proceedings to get them disqualified. He said the PA speaker should be ashamed of what had happened in the House a day earlier.

CM Murad Ali Shah had told the media after the Senate by-election on Wednesday that the four PTI lawmakers had voted of their own free will, stressing that the MPAs had been contacted neither by him nor by any provincial minister for their votes.

‘Motion to fail’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Assembly member Shahzad Qureshi has said that the no-confidence motion of the opposition will fail and the opposition will be defeated.

Imran Khan is the prime minister and will be the prime minister for the next five years, he said on Thursday, adding that if any of our members violated his oath and mandate or sold their membership, then the people would question them.

The provincial assembly member further said that in the guise of the no-confidence motion, “all the thieves have gathered once again and with the looted money they have collected, they are trying to do horse-trading but they do not know that the politics of theft is over now”.

He warned that if a person left the PTI, their politics would end. "The allies are in full contact with us. If some have reservations, they too will soon be resolved,” he said.

MPA Qureshi said the people of Pakistan were with the prime minister and they would show full confidence in due course of time. “The political shops of looters are going to be closed forever and the opposition will be defeated in the next elections.”

Meanwhile, Qureshi tweeted a picture of himself with PM Khan in which he seems to be sending a message to the people that we are with the chief executive of the country.