Europe at war

Europe is currently seeing its biggest conflict since World War II. Already around 1.2 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed the border mainly into Poland, to escape the onslaught of Russian forces, which are close to taking the capital, Kyiv, and have been bombing other cities, creating panic and fear among people. People with other nationalities trapped in the war-hit country are also obviously panic-stricken as terror takes hold in countries in Europe. The Russian invasion was not entirely unexpected. Indeed analysts such as Noam Chomsky had asked what Nato thought Russia would do, given that the Western countries were cordoning off the country by setting up around it a bloc of countries that were hostile to Moscow and its rulers.

While this is no excuse for the invasion of a country or to condone any kind of war, the Western analysis of the ongoing situation can only be termed hypocritical. For the US or Nato countries to pretend to be concerned about refugees and conflict goes beyond ironic, given how trigger-happy wars they have been in launching wars across the globe. Regardless of anything, though, the main takeaway from this recent war-conflict is that diplomacy is key and that there can be no defence of any war. The excuse being used by Russia or pro-Russia analysts that the Ukrainians are fascists will simply not work. On the other end, over the past few years, we have seen ample examples of racism and fascism. We have seen the West react to the wars it has itself waged in Africa and Asia and Latin America on a smaller scale. The realities of racial inequality and the perils of coming from the Global South have become even starker during the current Russia-Ukraine conflict. The difference in the reaction to white refugees as opposed to brown or black refugees is startling – and wholly unsurprising, given Europe’s sordid history when it comes to issues of racism.

On Pakistan’s part, the country has sensibly taken a neutral role and abstained from voting on the issue in the UN General Assembly. This makes good sense as does the question on why Pakistan has been picked out for criticism by the West while India has not faced as much critique. But the truth is that Pakistan cannot hope to take on too many issues at one time and needs to ensure it does anything it can to ensure peace on all sides. While Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Russia was justifiably questioned for the timing, perhaps he can use whatever – if any – influence he has to reduce the tensions in a war that has already led to misery for millions. The fallout of the war between Russia and Ukraine will reach far and wide. This is morphing into an energy war between Russia and the West. Amid all this, a severe humanitarian crisis is unfolding. The only solution to this crisis is immediate attempts at negotiations.