Fighting corruption

One of the biggest problems that Pakistan faces is rampant corruption. The competent authorities are responsible for exposing corrupt activities which usually remain hidden. Work should be done to keep public-sector honest and free from malpractice. The culture of transparency and accountability should be promoted.
It is also important to ensure that all public employees perform their duties diligently.
Sarmad Elahi
Lahore
