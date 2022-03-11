Musical chairs

The PPP’s long march, which was led by its chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, reached Islamabad on March 8. The PPP has successfully carried out its march against the government. Several other opposition parties are now strongly against the incumbent regime. The main reasons for these protests are rising inflation and poverty. Ever since the PTI came into power, it has failed to provide relief to ordinary people. Now, the opposition parties have decided to openly challenge the government.
People now wait to see the PM’s next step and how PTI leaders will react to this situation.
Abdul Aha Ghunyo
Ghotki
A heart-wrenching incident took place in Mianwali where a man shot his seven-day-old daughter dead. He did this...
One of the biggest problems that Pakistan faces is rampant corruption. The competent authorities are responsible for...
This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the issue of joblessness in Pakistan. The current...
Countries make efforts to strengthen their currencies to attract foreign direct investment. But in Pakistan,...
According to the World Economic Outlook Database 2022 by the IMF, America’s GDP is $24.8 trillion, which makes the...
Over the last couple of years, there has been a significant increase in the salaries of parliamentarians and other...
