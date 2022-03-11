Musical chairs

The PPP’s long march, which was led by its chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, reached Islamabad on March 8. The PPP has successfully carried out its march against the government. Several other opposition parties are now strongly against the incumbent regime. The main reasons for these protests are rising inflation and poverty. Ever since the PTI came into power, it has failed to provide relief to ordinary people. Now, the opposition parties have decided to openly challenge the government.

People now wait to see the PM’s next step and how PTI leaders will react to this situation.

Abdul Aha Ghunyo

Ghotki