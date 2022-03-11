Patient pensioners

Over the last couple of years, there has been a significant increase in the salaries of parliamentarians and other public-sector employees. Our prime minister has even asked the private sector to increase the salaries of its employees. It is surprising that the PM hasn’t announced anything yet for the country’s pensioners.
Some assume that the government is indifferent about the plight of pensioners because it knows that they are weak and cannot take to the streets. The PM should remember that he used to say that countries destroy if they have two different laws for the weak and strong.
Imran A Siddiqui
Rawalpindi
