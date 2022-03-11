Forgotten suffering

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, almost all countries reacted strongly. The US has been quite vocal about its opposition and imposed harsh sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
On the other hand, Palestine and Kashmir have been suffering from the atrocities of Israel and India respectively, but the US and its allies have not paid attention to these issues. Why do these countries have different reactions towards the same kind of suffering?
Engr Waqar Badar Kandhro
Larkana
