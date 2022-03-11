The trouble with anger

This refers to the editorial, ‘Angry politics’ (March 10). It has rightly criticised the prime minister’s uncalled for remarks and language used against opposition leaders. In a democratic setup, opposition should always be respected. It seems that the no-confidence motion has disturbed him and his party. Still, there is no justification for his recent outburst. It is also true that the PM is frustrated because of cracks within his party. On the other hand, reservations expressed by coalition partners have created more troubles for the PM. It is then ‘understandable’ why the PM was so angry. But even this does not mean that he should be allowed to use foul language against opposition leaders.

All political parties – regardless of the outcome of the no-confidence motion – are here to stay. Both the opposition and the government must reflect maturity. Whatever is going on in the country’s political landscape – the motion – is according to the constitution. The PTI should understand that the opposition has the capacity to stage protests and powerful demonstrations at short notices mostly because it has large vote bank. It won’t be wise to underestimate the opposition’s strength. The government and the opposition must realise our geopolitics and the dangers looming over our heads from the east and the west before taking any decisions about the country’s politics.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi

*****

PM Imran Khan’s March 9 speech was shocking. Did he not think about the dangerous impact of his speech where he used such indecent words against his rivals? Was he speaking like a prime minister? As a PM, he should not use such words against opposition leaders. Imran Khan should remember that he is not only the chairperson of the PTI but also the prime minister.

Politics and political statements are another thing, but threatening people or degrading people by taking their names is unacceptable.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana