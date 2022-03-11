Saudi investors eye Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Saudi investors keen to invest in different sector of Pakistan and a group of them would meet the Board of Investment (BOI) in Pakistan to discuss project proposals, envoy said.

Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki met BOI leadership on Thursday to discuss trade potential between the countries and tap opportunities, which could enhance bilateral relations, the board revealed via its Twitter handle.

Chairman BOI Muhammad Azfar Ahsan briefed the ambassador about investment opportunities available in the country with special mention of incentivised priority sectors. He stressed that the board was committed to facilitate and encourage investment in Pakistan.

Ahsan expounded that Pakistan has ample untapped opportunities waiting to be explored in various sectors of the economy, adding Pakistan-Saudi relations were moving in an upward trajectory and the board was looking forward to facilitate Saudi investors in the country.

The ambassador agreed with the chairman about investment potential and also highlighted recent positive developments in bilateral relations of the two countries. He was confident about substantial economic cooperation between KSA and Pakistan in coming future.