Rupee ends flat

KARACHI: The rupee ended steady against the dollar on Thursday as remittances and greenback sales by exporters offset importer demand for the US currency, dealers said.

The local unit closed at 178.63 to the dollar, unchanged from the previous close.

“The rupee was under pressure on importer demand in the opening hours of the trade as importers and the corporates bought dollars to fulfill their payments’ obligations. However, inflows from exports and remittances in the later part prevented a fall in the domestic currency’s value and helped it to end flat,” said a currency dealer.

“The fall in global oil prices also lifted investor sentiment, lending support to the local unit,” he added.

According to dealers, the next week's outlook for the rupee would depend on the international oil and other commodity prices and the current account deficit numbers for February. They also envisaged consequences for the external current account if international energy prices remained volatile.

In the open market, the rupee closed at 179.80 per dollar, compared with Wednesday’s close of 179.70.