Forex reserves decline $207mn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves declined by $207 million during the week ended March 4, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.

The country’s foreign reserve assets dropped to $22.668 billion from $22.875 billion a week earlier.

The SBP reserves decreased by $250 million to $16.212 billion on external debt and other payments, the bank said.

The reserves of commercial banks rose to $6.456 billion from $6.412 billion.