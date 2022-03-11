‘Financial inclusion of differently abled persons essential’

KARACHI: Reza Baqir, governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday persons with disabilities should also enjoy fair and equal access to financial sector services, and the central bank was working with banks to improve their access to banking sectors.

Speaking to an event, Baqir stated that a full inclusion in the country could not be achieved without bringing the excluded segments of the society in the formal banking sector.

National Institute of Banking and Finance (NIBAF), a subsidiary SBP, and Pakistan Poverty alleviation Fund (PPAF) jointly organised the event titled ‘Moving towards Inclusive Pakistan’ to acknowledge commitment of teachers working towards imparting awareness on financial literacy to hearing-impaired students.

In his address, Baqir said,“SBP is working with banks to improve financial independence of persons with disabilities [PWDs] by improving their access to banking services and providing them opportunities to contribute as bank employees besides creating financial awareness amongst them.”

Governor SBP appreciated efforts of NIBAF and PPAF for imparting financial literacy among members of deaf community, including students, and reiterated that the commitment of financial inclusion of every citizen in the country would continue as a priority for SBP.

Chief guest of the event Ms. Samina Arif Alvi said learning should not be confined to age or abilities. She remarked that financial education and training being provided to the deaf was a great cause, which would help develop their careers and add to the national economy. She appreciated the commitment of teachers in imparting education to persons with disabilities.

The First Lady also lauded efforts being made by SBP in this regard, and stressed for the need of making public aware of State Bank’s initiatives to make the country more inclusive and progressive to be able to meet the fast-paced global development.