Stocks race ahead as oil goes into reverse gear

Stocks on Thursday pulled off a giant rally as crude oil retreated after Russia and Ukraine entered talks to find a solution to the military conflict, which remains a major threat to world economy amid record high commodities, traders said.

KSE-100 Share Index, the benchmark of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), gained 810.66 points or 1.88 percent to close at 43,853.62 points, after vacillating between a day high and a low of 43,867.93 and 43,042.96 points.

Zafar Moti, a former director PSX, said the market shot up as crude oil prices reduced to $112/barrel.

“If local political situation improves and Russia and Ukraine negotiate a ceasefire, as news are coming, the market can rise by 1,000 to 1,500 points within a week,” Moti added.

Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers met for face-to-face talks in Turkey on Thursday in the first high-level contact between the two sides since Moscow invaded its ex-Soviet neighbour last month.

Later Ukraine’s foreign minister said he discussed a 24-hour ceasefire with his Russian counterpart but no progress was made as Moscow’s representative defended its invasion and said it was going as planned.

KSE-30 index also increased by 328.74 points or 1.96 percent to 17,076.51 points compared with 16,747.77 points recorded in the last session.

Traded volume rose by 87 million shares to 271.90 million from 183.70 million, while value increased to Rs7.495 billion from Rs6.066 billion. Market capital improved to Rs7.486 trillion from Rs7.382 trillion.

Out of 356 companies active in the session, 242 posted gains, 95 losses, while 19 ended unchanged.

Muhammad Arbash, an analyst at Topline Securities, said, following recovering international markets and easing international commodities prices, the index opened gap up and remained positive throughout the day, hitting an intraday high of 878 points.

Cement sector remained under the limelight and as a result LUCK, MLCF, DGKC, CHCC, PIOC closed higher, the Topline analyst said.

On the result front, Arbash said, SYS announced its 4Q2021 EPS (earnings per share) at Rs13.52 along with a DPS (dividend per share) of Rs5 and a 100 percent bonus, which led the stock to close at its upper circuit, up 7.57 percent.

The highest increase was recorded in share prices of Nestle Pakistan, which gained Rs80 to close at Rs5,450 per share, followed by Systems Limited, up Rs42 to end at Rs674.94 per share.

Bhanero Textile led the losers as it shed Rs81.96 to close at Rs1,317.04 per share, trailed by Sanofi-Aventis, which fell by Rs30 to Rs660 per share.

Mubashir Anis Naviwala at JS Research said the PSX finally saw some daylight.

He said iterest was witnessed in the cement sector stocks specially PIOC (+7.5 percent), DGKC (+7.5 percent), and LUCK (+6.8 percent) because of price increases announced during the week.

“We expect range-bound activity to continue over concerns on the economy and the geopolitical situation,” Naviwala said.

Pak Elektron (R) was the volume leader with 35 million shares, followed by TPL Properties that recorded a trade of its 23.45 million shares.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included WorldCall Telecom, Flying Cement (R), Ghani Global Holding, TPL Corp Ltd, Treet Corp, Agritech Limited, TRG Pak Ltd, and Maple Leaf. Turnover in the future contracts increased to 78.66 million shares from 68.29 million shares.