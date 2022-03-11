OMCs may cut high-priced diesel cargoes amid cash crunch

KARACHI:The country is likely to face diesel shortages in the weeks ahead as most oil marketing companies (OMCs) are reluctant to import big cargoes on government’s lack of funds to pay for subsidies after global prices went into chaotic overdrive, industry officials said on Thursday.

The OMCs are currently selling various petroleum products at the price frozen by the government until budget but the differential is becoming too high for them to finance, they added.

This situation is likely to challenge availability of diesel amid high harvesting season demand, officials feared, as all agriculture machines run on this fuel.

The fears about shortage of diesel in the coming weeks have also been substantiated by Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), which has recommended Petroleum Division of Ministry of Energy to import more diesel for the harvesting season.

Meanwhile, the premium on import of diesel by Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has also surged for the cargo for end of March and the company has not received any bid against its tender for the import of diesel for April, The News learnt on Thursday.

The price of diesel rocketed to $155/barrel in the international market recently, whereas crude price has also gone over $130/barrel.

The government announced it would pay Petroleum Differential Claim (PDC) for diesel and petrol after it reduced the prices of diesel and petrol by Rs10 each in the last fortnightly revision. The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved Rs20 billion initially for the payment of this subsidy to oil marketing companies (OMCs) and refineries.

However, in the wake of this massive surge in diesel price the PDC, being worked out for the next review of oil prices on March 15, 2021, is likely to jump to Rs30-32 billion.

The difference of import parity price would be Rs28 for diesel and Rs35 for petrol for the next fortnight.

One of the two factors, leading towards diesel crisis, is that PDC payment is going to be far higher than the government estimates, while the other is the high price of diesel in the global market, officials privy to the matter said.

They added that usually diesel price was 12 percent more than crude oil in the global market; however, based on the price of the latter, which peaked to $130/barrel recently, the former should be $145/barrel.

Nevertheless, diesel has peaked to $155/barrel and is on the rise, which could cause huge problems for the country, which is highly dependent on imported diesel for domestic needs. Although, the price eased on Wednesday, uncertainty remains over the stability of diesel price. Sources said premium for import of diesel by PSO has also increased as it had paid $ 8.15/barrel for the cargo for end of March, whereas it is $2.50/barrel on the long-term contract with Kuwait.

Sources disclosed that PSO was yet to receive any bid for the cargo for April, which speaks about the unavailability of diesel at low prices because of a rising world diesel markets.

Sources said the government’s scheme of paying PDC to OMCs and refineries would not work, if the global prices of diesel continued surging as the differential would be much higher from its original estimates to keep its price frozen till the next budget.