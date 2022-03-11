Six-month KIBOR reaches 11.93 percent

KARACHI: The six-month Karachi interbank offered rate (KIBOR), a benchmark lending rate, on Thursday hit a two-year high of 11.93 percent.

“The 6 month KIBOR at 2 year high reaching 11.93 percent,” brokerage Topline Securities said on its Twitter handle. The short-term KIBOR (six-moth) closed at 11.28 percent on Wednesday.

The surge in the KIBOR rates came following a sharp increase in the yields on market treasury bills as continued rise in global oil prices amid Russia-Ukraine conflict raised expectations of weakness in inflation and current account deficit prospects. This might lead to an interest rate increase by the State Bank of Pakistan in the next policy review.

The SBP’s indication of holding an emergency monetary policy meeting and to take any action if needed to protect external and price stability in view of the Russia-Ukraine situation also sparked expectations for a hike in the policy rate anytime soon.

The SBP left the policy rate steady at 9.75 percent on Tuesday due to an improvement in the outlook for inflation after the government slashed fuel prices and electricity tariffs last week. In Wednesday’s T-bill auction, the yields increased by 96-130 basis points (bps).

Tahir Abbas, the head of research at Arif Habib Securities said that with the increase in T-bill cutoff yields, KIBOR was expected to react in tandem and could follow suit.

“Also, one needs to follow the geopolitical situation carefully along with close watch on commodities. Any major correction in the commodity prices in general and oil price in particular will significantly ease off the pressure on the external sector, currency and inflation,” Abbas added.

The cut-off yield on three-month T-bills rose 96bps to 11.45 percent. The yield on the six-month paper stood at 12.10 percent, up 121bps from the previous auction held on February 23. The yield on 12-month paper rose 130bps to 12.30 percent.

The government raised Rs910 billion versus the target of Rs1 trillion. The government relied on commercial banks to meet its financing needs.

It cannot borrow from the central bank for the budget deficit financing purpose as it is in the International Monetary Fund’s loan programme, where it must strictly ensure that it does not borrow from the SBP.