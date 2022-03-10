‘No confidence motion to face defeat’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said the no confidence motion moved by the opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan would face nothing but defeat. “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will not turn away from its manifesto of accountability as the corrupt elements of the country will not be spared at any cost. The prime minister has raised the image of Pakistan at the international level,” he said in a presser here. Referring to the opposition’s press conference, said the three (Shahbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Fazlur Rehman) who were sitting at the press conference were the ones who in past couldn’t tolerate each other.
ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday said that 17 secret accounts of...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Wednesday decided to constitute a larger bench to hear a petition challenging the 25th...
ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad on Wednesday accepted President Dr Arif Alvi’s plea for waiver of...
ISLAMABAD: The meeting of Rules Committee to amend Judicial Commission of Pakistan Rules 2010 was held on Wednesday in...
ISLAMABAD: PMLN Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Wednesday said that Sumaira, a Pakistani woman detained in Bangalore, India,...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police have been blamed for violating the Vienna Convention after it raided the Embassy of...
Comments