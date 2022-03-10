‘No confidence motion to face defeat’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said the no confidence motion moved by the opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan would face nothing but defeat. “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will not turn away from its manifesto of accountability as the corrupt elements of the country will not be spared at any cost. The prime minister has raised the image of Pakistan at the international level,” he said in a presser here. Referring to the opposition’s press conference, said the three (Shahbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Fazlur Rehman) who were sitting at the press conference were the ones who in past couldn’t tolerate each other.