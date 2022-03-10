17 secret accounts of PMLN, PPP traced, claims Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday said that 17 secret accounts of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had been traced, which were not mentioned in their statements of accounts.

“These parties are also not sharing details of donations, whereas PTI has given record of 40,000 donors to the Election Commission and on this front, PLMN and PPP are standing at point zero,” he said in reaction to PMLN leaders’ news conference, in which they alleged PTI indulged in money laundering and mounted allegations on PM and the ruling party.

The minister contended that Prime Minister Imran Khan has declared jihad against thieves, robbers and looters of national wealth. “Yes, today Imran Khan has stated the reality of all three, now we will hear more of their screams,” he said.

Responding to PMLN spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb’s news conference, Farrukh Habib said that if Shehbaz Sharif did not commit corruption then whey he does not allow indictment to be leveled against him.