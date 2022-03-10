Pakistan woman stranded in India to return in few days: PMLN senator

ISLAMABAD: PMLN Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Wednesday said that Sumaira, a Pakistani woman detained in Bangalore, India, would return home along with her four-year-old daughter in next few days.

Talking to a group of journalists outside the Parliament House in Islamabad, the PMLN senator said that there is an encouraging progress in Sumaira’s case after the issuance of citizenship certificate by the Pakistani Interior Ministry.

“Since then, the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi has played a very active role in this regard. Apart from the formal correspondence, the High Commission also made personal contacts with the concerned Indian authorities,” he said.

He further said that Pakistan’s Foreign Office is also in contact with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad for Sumaira’s early return. In response to a question, Senator Irfan Siddiqui disclosed that according to his information, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has already issued a necessary NOC to Sumaira and her daughter and the matter is now referred to the Indian Home Ministry.

“Most probably, the necessary documentation will be completed in a day or two and soon Sumaira and her daughter will return home,” he said.