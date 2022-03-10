Two killed in different incidents

SUKKUR: Two people were killed in Larkana and Sanghar on Wednesday. According to Police, criminals shot dead Basheer Ahmed Jatoi at village Lalai Jatoi in limits of Pir Sheer Aqil Police Station of Larkana. The parents of the deceased told the police that Basheer had a dispute over possession of a plot with Mehar Ali Jatoi whom they suspected to have killed their son. In Sanghar, some unidentified motorcyclists opened fire at Iqbal Jatt when he was coming out of the mosque after Zuhr prayers at Kachi Colony near Judho, killing him on the spot. The police is conducting investigations.