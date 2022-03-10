Sharp rise in T-bill yields likely to push KIBOR up

KARACHI: The Karachi interbank offered rate (KIBOR) is expected to move up after the yields on market treasury bills rose sharply as investors adjust to the likelihood that the State Bank of Pakistan will tighten monetary policy soon, analysts said.

The SBP, in its latest monetary policy statement, warned that the country’s inflation and the current account deficit outlook could face pressure from the spiking global commodity prices amid Russia-Ukraine conflict. This is likely to compel the central bank to take an aggressive stance on interest rates, according to analysts.

Though the various tenures of KIBOR have not seen sudden changes in their rates right after the announcement of the monetary policy by the SBP, there are chances that the rates will close higher on Thursday, tracking a jump in T-bill yields.

The SBP kept the policy rate unchanged at 9.75 percent on Tuesday citing an improvement in the outlook for inflation after the government slashed fuel prices and electricity tariffs last week. However, in the fresh T-bill auction, the yields increased by 96-130 basis points (bps).

“Big increase in T Bill yields just one day after SBP MPS [monetary policy statement] where rates were not changed,” said Mohammed Sohail, CEO at Topline Securities.

Notwithstanding, the benchmark lending rate, six-month KIBOR, increased slightly. It closed at 11.28 percent on Wednesday, compared with 11.21 percent on Tuesday. “KIBOR will rise tomorrow as the T-bill auction result came later tonight,” Sohail said.

The KIBOR rates had spiked before the announcement of the monetary policy as bankers’ expectations of a raise in the interest rates factored in. The short-term lending rate (six-month KIBOR) came at 11.22 percent on Monday, a level not seen in the last six weeks. This was up 49 bps from its low of 10.73 percent.

“The KIBOR was already on the higher side as compared to policy rate. However, considering today's more than expected move in auction cut offs, KIBOR is likely to move up as well,” said Fahad Rauf, the research head at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

If KIBOR rises further, the private businesses could see a big increase in the financial cost in days ahead as a major portion of borrowing for these firms comes from KIBOR led lending.

The upsurge in the KIBOR may reduce growth in the private sector credit off-take as the industries and the corporates could be reluctant to take loans at higher rates. However, the concessionary lending schemes like TERF [Temporary Economic Refinance Facility] and LTFF [Long-term Financing Facility] could continue to support the investment activities hence private sector loans.

Private sector credit saw a net retirement in January in line with seasonal patterns, and broad money growth also decelerated, according to the SBP’s monetary policy statement.

“Automobile and personal loans slowed further due to tightening of prudential regulations and increased borrowing costs,” the SBP said and added that on the other hand, demand for loans for fixed investment and housing and construction continued to grow.

Monetary conditions remain tighter in real terms, with private sector credit growth in negative territory, it noted.

The cut-off yield on three-month T-bills rose 96 bps to 11.45 percent, the SBP’s MTB’s auction result showed. The yield on the six-month paper stood at 12.10 percent, up 121 bps from the previous auction held on February 23. The yield on 12-month paper rose 130 bps to 12.30 percent.

The government raised Rs910 billion versus the target of Rs1 trillion. Analysts said the T-bill look to be taking their cue from the SBP’s forward guidance on interest rates, which indicated that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) could hold an extraordinary meeting to tackle unfavorable economic developments due to the Russia-Ukraine uncertainty.

“Looking ahead, the MPC noted that while current real interest rates on a forward-looking basis are appropriate to guide inflation to the medium-term range of 5-7 percent, support growth, and maintain external stability, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has introduced a high degree of uncertainty in the outlook for international commodity prices and global financial conditions,” the SBP said in a monetary policy statement.

“Continued adverse conditions on these fronts could pose challenges to the outlook for the current account deficit and inflation expectations, which could necessitate changes in the policy rate. Since the Russia-Ukraine situation remains fluid, the MPC noted that it was prepared to meet earlier than the next scheduled MPC meeting in late April, if necessary, to take any needed timely and calibrated action to safeguard external and price stability.

“The yields are rising primarily due to expectations of rate hike in the upcoming policy,” said Tahir Abbas, the head of research at Arif Habib Limited.

Headline inflation moderated in February to 12.2 percent year-on-year from 13 percent in the previous month. The MPC still expects inflation to average between 9-11 percent this fiscal year before declining toward the medium-term target range of 5-7 percent in FY2023 as global commodity prices normalise. But at the same time, it said this baseline outlook is subject to risks from the path of global prices, domestic wage developments, and the fiscal policy stance.