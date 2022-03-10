 
close
Thursday March 10, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Uplift work resumed

By Khalid Iqbal
March 10, 2022

RAWALPINDI: All development work in city areas have restarted after three months break, after the signatures of Deputy Commissioner (Rawalpindi) to release payments to contractors on Wednesday. The DC has also cleared all residential and commercial building maps.

Comments