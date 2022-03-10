ISLAMABAD: Bringing women into economic sphere is necessary for socio-economic development of Pakistan, said former ambassador Seema Ilahi Baloch.

Ms Baloch was speaking in her keynote address at a roundtable on ‘Role of Women in socio-economic development of Pakista’ organised by Institute of Strategic Studies (ISS) here as part of International Women Day celebrations.

Ms Baloch said that human capital especially women needs investment as they form about half of population of the country and are poorly represented in their contributions towards the GDP of the country. The government took steps to improve the situation but implementation is still lacking.

She said that societal attitudes towards role of women also needs to change and their rights need to be protected. The pandemic made things worse and many women lost their jobs. The new National Security Policy, she observed, does recognise that human security is important which includes gender security, but social protection cannot be a substitute for socio- economic development.

Aliya Amirali from Quaid-i-Azam University said that gender inequality is the core issue and it severely impacts the socio-economic development in Pakistan. The structural challenges associated with this issue need to be resolved, she stressed.

Sadaf Dar from Rural Support Programmes Network (RSPN) opined that rural interventions should focus on building leadership skills of rural women as this can lead to their empowerment at all levels starting from households to the community levels.

Civil society activist Jubilee Hunzai said that women with disabilities need to be focused on and provided opportunities as they are also part of the society and can contribute greatly to the uplift of Pakistan’s economy.

Misbah Mukhtar from ISS stated that women should be able to make their own decisions and execute them as well which includes their right to vote in a democratic society.Earlier, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Director-General, ISS, in his welcoming remarks said that equality of opportunity for women is a key for sustainable future of Pakistan. For enhancing the economic empowerment of women, it is important to address the challenges beforehand, he added.