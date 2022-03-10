Political pressure: KP govt dissolves BoG of Nowshera hospital

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government reportedly could not sustain the pressure of Nowshera-based Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf influential figure and on Wednesday dissolved the Board of Governors (BoG) that had hired professional people from the market purely on merit to key positions in the Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex in Nowshera rather appointing blue-eyed people of the politician, according to insiders of the hospital.

The government issued a notification and dissolved a 3-member board of the hospital without citing any reasons.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 3 (3) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Medical Teaching Institutions, Reforms, Act 2015, the government is pleased to dissolve/de-notify the existing three members of the board of governors MTI Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex, Nowshera with immediate effect,” stated the notification.

In the same notification, the provincial government directed the Board of Governors, headed by an already occupied former bureaucrat, Sahibzada Saeed, to administer the BoG of the Nowshera hospital till further orders.

Interestingly, the government had itself issued a notification on February 2, last month and directed the three-member board to continue its work when four other members resigned after failing to sustain the pressure of the PTI politician.

Those who had resigned earlier included Dr Tahir Khan, Dr Irshad Khan, Anjum Khattak and Malik Aftab.

After accepting their resignation, they had approached the government and wished to be reinstated as members.

The summary was moved to the chief minister but the Law Department objected with a view that there was no provision in the law to reinstate them and thus the chapter was closed.

Those who stood firm to face the challenge included Prof Dr Nurul Iman, chairman of the board, Shahab Khattak and Dr Humaira Gilani.

As mentioned, the government had directed the remaining three members to continue working and Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Dr Nausherwan Burki, architect of the so-called health reforms, were quite happy with the work and bold steps of the three members, though they could not come in public to support them apparently due to pressure of the Nowshera-based PTI leader. The hospital was closed for a few days due to a politically-motivated protest as the PTI leader wanted the board to accommodate his nominees for key positions, no matter if they were not eligible for those jobs.

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaisar Rasheed then took note of patients’ suffering and ordered the government to immediately resume services in the hospital.

The involvement of the Peshawar High Court chief justice had sent a positive message and the remaining three members felt strong to stand against the mafias, internal and external.

The board after hiring competent people from the market to the hospital, advertised the dean position for the Nowshera Medical College.

An independent selection committee from different institutions was constituted to make the selection on merit.

However, some internal and external pressure groups launched a protest in the hospital and disrupted the interview process.

They harassed the selection committee members and used insulting language against senior officials of the institution.

The selection committee members believed it was an engineered protest and they preferred to cancel the interview process.

The people behind the move were powerful enough and that is why the KP government the next day issued a notification and stopped the board members from hiring in the institutions in Nowshera. And on Wednesday, the government dissolved the board and gave the charge to the HMC board.

It is not the first time the government gave Nowshera hospital and its affairs to an external board.

Last year, when the government dissolved the board, headed by a contractor, the institutions were given to the BoG of Mardan Medical Complex to look into their affairs.

It was after a long time that Nowshera was given to the board comprising competent and professional people, except Malik Aftab and Anjum Khattak as both of them were reportedly nominees of Federal Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and had no knowledge of the health sector.

Within a limited span of time, the board had put the institution on track and filled out vacant positions on merit.

It is worth mentioning that an external audit of Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex Nowshera has revealed gross violations of merit in recruitments and appointments.

It found that the institution had suffered due to political interference, saying all meetings held between the 46th to 56th meetings of the BoG were without a quorum and thus decisions taken there were illegal and null and void.

The auditors had found that major important decisions were made in meetings held between 46th to 56th, including the creation of posts, approval of recruitment, promotion, re-designation, award and extension of contracts.

The institution had been plagued by unlawful processes since its inception.

A weak commitment on the part of the KP government and undue political influence of the Nowshera-based political leadership of the ruling PTI, particularly in the constitution of the BoG in the past has been the root cause of the failure of this flagship programme (health reforms) of the government.

The audit of MTI Nowshera shall be an eye-opener for the provincial government and PTI Nowshera-based politicians.

A lack of insight or unfair oversight of the provincial government to allow a one member BoG, headed by Gulrez Khan to run the tertiary care hospital has taken its toll.

Gulrez Khan was a contractor by profession and had zero knowledge about the health sector.

He had alone made all the important decisions when other members of the BoG refused to work with him after he didn’t take them into confidence during the decision-making process.

Besides many other irregularities, that allegedly took place during his tenure, Gulrez Khan had appointed Dr Jehangir Khan as Dean of the NMC for five years without even advertising the position as required in the MTI Act.

Dr Jehangir Khan was an influential person and allegedly employed over two dozen of his family members and relatives in the hospital and medical college.

“The 46th to 56th BoG meetings were without a quorum and all decisions taken in those meetings are illegal including the creation of posts, approval of recruitment, promotion, re-designation, award and extension of contracts. Apart from the illegality due to lack of Quorum, recruitment was effected in violation of prescribed manners. A sample analysis of 167 daily wagers revealed that all these appointments were in violation of prescribed manners, illegal and caused undue financial strain,” it was noted in the audit report.

Most of the irregularities surfaced recently when the current BoG took over the institution three months ago and was willing to take up the daunting task of cleaning the institution of corrupt practices.