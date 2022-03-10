Colleges of merged districts provided 45 vehicles

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has started providing transport facilities to the colleges in the tribal districts.

Initially, 45 vehicles were provided to the colleges of merged areas on Wednesday whereas buses would be provided in the next phase. This project aimed at extending transport facilities to the government colleges would cost Rs1.18 billion and benefit over 23,000 students. A ceremony to this effect was held here with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan as the chief guest, said a handout. Special Assistant to Chief Minister Muhammad Ali Saif, Secretary Higher Education Muhammad Daud Khan and others were in attendance.

The chief minister handed over keys of new Hiace vehicles to the principals of the 45 colleges, including 24 boys, 15 girls and six commerce colleges. Under the project, 10 more such vehicles and buses would be provided to the newly established colleges of the merged districts.

Speaking at the ceremony, the chief minister termed the strengthening of the higher education sector as an integral part of the priorities of the KP government. He said various projects worth Rs17 billion had been reflected in the annual development programme to provide higher education facilities to the youth of the merged areas.

The projects include the establishment of 12 new colleges, rehabilitation and provision of missing facilities to the existing colleges, the commencement of BS Programme, provision of scholarships to the students, solarization of colleges, recruitment of teaching staff, provision of transport facility and other important projects.

Announcing the establishment of a university in Bajaur, the chief minister said that medical colleges and universities would be set up at suitable sites in merged districts, adding work on education city in South Waziristan was in progress.

He said 10 new colleges would be operationalized in merged areas from the next academic year. Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash highlighted the steps taken by the KP government to boost the higher education sector in the merged areas.