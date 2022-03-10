Bid to smuggle heroin foiled

PESHAWAR: The police foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of heroin to Punjab and arrested one person on Wednesday.
An official said the cops of the Chamkani Police Station during an action recovered 11.5 kilograms of heroin from a car. One person Bilal of Sangu Sarband was arrested. The drug was being smuggled into Punjab.
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Scores of people, most of them government employees, protested on Wednesday against price-hike by...
PESHAWAR: The City Traffic Police Peshawar along with Military Police cracked down on traffic violators and took...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government reportedly could not sustain the pressure of Nowshera-based Pakistan...
PESHAWAR: Residents of Rahmat Kor in Mosakhel tribe of Mohmand district have asked the chiefminister Khyber...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has started providing transport facilities to the colleges in the tribal...
MARDAN: District police solved a blind murder case in which a complainant turned out to be the killer of his own...
Comments