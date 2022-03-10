 
Thursday March 10, 2022
Peshawar

Bid to smuggle heroin foiled

By Bureau report
March 10, 2022

PESHAWAR: The police foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of heroin to Punjab and arrested one person on Wednesday.

An official said the cops of the Chamkani Police Station during an action recovered 11.5 kilograms of heroin from a car. One person Bilal of Sangu Sarband was arrested. The drug was being smuggled into Punjab.

