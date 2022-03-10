Crackdown on amateur drivers

Islamabad :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have expedited actions against the violators of traffic rules and amateur drivers to ensure safety of life and property of the road-users.
All the zonal in-charges had been directed to come hard on the road-users found without driving license, said a news release on Wednesday.
SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that the crackdown would ensure road discipline in the city.
He asked all the in-charges to deal with the traffic violators politely.
He also asked the In-charge ITP education Team to create awareness among the road-users about road safety and traffic laws to reduce road accidents.
The SSP traffic appealed the parents not to allow children to drive vehicles until they get driving license.
Islamabad : Beaconhouse College Programme , Tipu Sultan Campus hosted its first ever intra-regional basketball...
Islamabad : The opposition parties are engaged in ‘stage show’ in the name of the no-confidence motion against...
Rawalpindi : All development work in city areas have restarted after three months break, after the signatures of...
Rawalpindi : More than 50 female participants from different schools and colleges of twin-cities skillfully reflected...
Islamabad : The three-day Gwadar Youth Festival has attracted a large number of youngsters of both genders to...
Islamabad : The federal government has so far provided Rs4 billion to the provincial governments to preserve and...
Comments