Crackdown on amateur drivers

Islamabad :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have expedited actions against the violators of traffic rules and amateur drivers to ensure safety of life and property of the road-users.

All the zonal in-charges had been directed to come hard on the road-users found without driving license, said a news release on Wednesday.

SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that the crackdown would ensure road discipline in the city.

He asked all the in-charges to deal with the traffic violators politely.

He also asked the In-charge ITP education Team to create awareness among the road-users about road safety and traffic laws to reduce road accidents.

The SSP traffic appealed the parents not to allow children to drive vehicles until they get driving license.