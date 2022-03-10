Opposition is engaged in ‘stage show’

Islamabad : The opposition parties are engaged in ‘stage show’ in the name of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, said President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Senior Minister of the State, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas. Allah has granted high esteem to the premier and he will succeed in future also.

Talking to party activists here on Wednesday, he was of the view that political opponents of the PM were enemies of the country’s development and opposition will have to face worst defeat in no-confidence motion also.

He said that we all have complete trust in leadership of Imran Khan and the Prime Minister’s recent announcement of a massive decrease in petroleum and electricity tariffs have clean bolded the opposition.

He said that vision of PM Imran Khan was a beacon of light for all of uses and in accordance with his motto of ‘Riasat-e-Madina’, the country would be turned into a welfare state.

The senior minister said that the prime minister was soldier of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who was taking the country towards stability and the mission he was following was not his personal agenda but he was fighting the war of bright future and endurance of the coming generations.