Development work in city resumed after release of funds

Rawalpindi : All development work in city areas have restarted after three months break, after the signatures of Deputy Commissioner (Rawalpindi) to release payments to contractors on Wednesday.

The DC has also cleared all residential and commercial building maps.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq told ‘The News’ that he signed all pending files to restart works on all development schemes. He was planning to start renovation works to make historical Raja Bazaar more beautiful, he said. “I have directed all concerned officers to submit final plan to start work,” he said.

Some three days back, the contractors common people had decided to ‘Garaho’ Deputy Commissioner (DC) office against not clearing their pending bills, commercial and residential maps for over three months.

The government contractors and affected people have called off strike after releasing of all payments. The contractors had stopped work on all development projects in city due to non-payments for over three months.

The contractors have restarted work on all development schemes in all areas of Asghar Mall, Raja Bazaar, City Saddar Road, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Adiala Road, Defence Road, Satellite Town, Commercial Market, Pindora, Tipu Road, Liaquat Bagh and several other areas after to releasing funds.

The work on roads, nullahs, footpaths, fixing tuff tiles, establishment of weekly bazaars and public toilets, parking plazas, installations of lights and traffic signals, fish belly works, U-turns and many other works have been restarted after clearance of pending bills.