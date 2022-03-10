Girls paint socioeconomic disparity, sexual harassment

Rawalpindi : More than 50 female participants from different schools and colleges of twin-cities skillfully reflected issues and challenges confronting girls and women in different mediums and pallets. The live painting competition was organised by the Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) and Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi in collaboration with Islamabad Crescent Lions Club (ICLC) on Wednesday to mark the International Women’s Day.

Sexual harassment, inequality, lack of education, poverty, socio-economic struggle, social disparity, domestic violence, dreams and hope were the subjects the participants painted very intelligently. Some of the art works aesthetically presented flickering vision and thoughts the young women are surrounded by.

Kulsoom Chattha and Qindil Shahzad of the Fatima Jinnah Women University won the first prizes, Laiba Imran from Superior College and Tasbiha Rehan from Federal Government Postgraduate Girls College Kashmir Road won the second prizes, Fizza Javed from Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate), F-7/2 and Muneeba Urooj from International Islamic University Islamabad secured third position, Saharun Nisa of Sultana Foundation Girls High School and Alina Latif of Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate), F-7/2 stayed at fourth position, while Laiba Yaseen of Arid Agricultural University and Omaima Khan of Divisional Public School won fifth position.

Mahnoor Khushhal of Fatima Jinnah Women University won the Director’s Choice Award.

Chairperson Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change Senator Seemi Ezdi was the chief guest on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, she said the paintings were a true reflection of the girls’ apprehensions and aspirations. Through art, they have reflected what they feel about the untoward behaviours at homes and in society as well. Art is just not a source of expression but a medium to educate people about the social concerns and taboos.

Well-known women activist Sumaira Raza urged the parents to give confidence to their daughters to face the challenges of life and career. We need to prepare our young girls for the future and support their aspirations for the sake of a vibrant society. The exhibits reflect the strength of womanhood that has a key role in a refined society.

The first prize winning painting in the Masters category showed an incomplete image of a woman surrounded by the flowers and attractive motifs. Explaining her painting, Humera Tamkeen said women of our society are incomplete despite all luxuries available to her. She is adored for her charms not as a person and her work is also ignored.

Devcom-Pakistan Director Munir Ahmed said art can play a significant role in transforming society. This medium of creativity stimulates inner vision of a person, and grooms the aesthetics leading to individuals playing a positive role in society.