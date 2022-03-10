Youth festival attracts young crowd

Islamabad : The three-day Gwadar Youth Festival has attracted a large number of youngsters of both genders to participate in sports and various healthy competitions organised under the gala to engage the young folk in positive activities.

According to a Gwadar Pro’s report, the festival was inaugurated by MPA and Advisor to Balochistan Chief Minister on Public Health Engineering Lala Rasheed Dashti at Baba Mir Ghaus Bakhsh Bizenjo Football Stadium Gwadar.

It was organised by Balochistan Sports Department with the help and support from the local government where a large number of schools participated and installed their stalls including a stall set up by 30 FF Battalion, said an official statement.

The festival offered a variety of activities to partake including a beautiful display of fireworks, a singing contest of Balochi and Urdu songs, tableau presented by school children whereas souvenirs were given to Secretary Sports, Commissioner Makran, Deputy Commissioner Gwadar, and to MPA Lala Rashid. Moreover, Balochi Chap (Cultural Dance) was performed by students of Army Public School.

Around 3,000 male and female participants attended the event for two consecutive days of the festival where the security was provided by local police.

The second day of the festival commenced with a debate competition on at Baba Mir Ghaus Bakhsh Bizenjo Football Stadium in which a large number of people participated.