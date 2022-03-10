Govt provides Rs4b to preserve national parks

Islamabad : The federal government has so far provided Rs4 billion to the provincial governments to preserve and protect national parks in the country.

According to the details, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to set up 15 new national parks to enhance forest cover up to 15 per cent till 2023.

Out of these 15 national parks, nine are new while six others were notified, but never protected. All of them are being made fully functional with proper ecological management and governance.

The federal government also decided to provide funds to the provincial governments to prepare management plans, generate green jobs and promote eco-tourism in the national parks that offered a lot of attraction for the local and foreign tourists.

The official data showed that the federal government has released funds worth Rs4 billion to the provincial governments since announcement of fifteen new national parks.

It also showed that the forest cover is continuously increasing and the government is likely to achieve its target of enhancing it up to fifteen percent till 2023.

An official said they have also recently introduced National Parks Service that would greatly help prepare the management plans and hire people from the local communities to protect forest and wildlife species.

He said “Preservation of national parks is paramount and we have inducted trained manpower and utilised modern technology to serve this purpose.”

“We are involving local communities by giving them incentives because their participation is necessary to preserve national parks,” he said.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that the Green Stimulus programme supports the prime minister’s objectives of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Afforestation Project, which seeks to increase tree planting, preserve natural forests, and promote honey, fruits and olive plantation in Pakistan.