Talented women recognised, honoured

Islamabad : Talented women were recognised, applauded and honoured in a networking breakfast hosted by the Serena Hotels.

The event meant to mark International Women’s Day was part of the Islamabad Serena Hotel’s 20 years anniversary celebrations, where women from all walks of life, including entrepreneurs, civil society activists and wives of diplomats, showed up.

CEO of the Serena Hotels Aziz Boolani said the objective of celebrating International Women’s Day was to break the bias, stereotypes and discrimination, and celebrate a world that was diverse, equitable and inclusive, and where the difference was valued and celebrated.

“At Serena, we believe that investing in women is the most effective way to improve the standards of living of communities and most of our CSR (corporate social responsibility) initiatives are focused on empowering the women resulting in social and economic uplift,” he said.

First Lady Samina Alvi, who was the chief guest on the occasion, visited stalls and evinced interest in the items displayed there. She praised the work of artisans.

Women organisations put up stalls of handicrafts and traditional items made by differently-abled children and women artisans in underprivileged homes. They included Indus Heritage, Andaaz, Air Organics, Behbud Crafts, Care for Special Children Organisation, Pakistan Navy Women Association, Pakistan Foreign Office Women’s Association, the Aga Khan Economic Planning Board, and Chann Mahi Handicrafts.

Mashal Association also participated and set up a stall to display and sell items produced by its handicrafts department. The Chief Guest appreciated the crafts presented by Mashal.