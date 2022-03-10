Ministry plans career event for students

Islamabad : The federal education ministry is set to hold an event at the Pak-China Friendship Centre to provide the students of Islamabad's public sector schools and colleges with study, training, career and employment support services.

In the March 11-13 CareerFest, more than 50 higher education institutions and organisations from all spectrums of professional circles will set up orientation stalls. The event will offer one-on-one career counselling and will have career guidance seminars, 30+ local and international stalls, book fairs, scholarship pavilion, ideas exhibition, and food court.

According to the organisers, CareerFest will help students, especially girls, know about career options other than the traditional ones and plan their courses accordingly.