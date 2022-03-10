Seminar on ‘Russia-Ukraine Conflict – Implications for Region and Beyond’ held

Islamabad : In the seminar organised by Indian Ocean Study Centre (IOSC), a constituent body of National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) Bahria University to study and analyse the ‘Russia - Ukraine Conflict - Implications for Region and Beyond’, here on Tuesday.

The chief guest, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed emphasised the need for diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine, calling for de-escalation and adherence to the fundamental principles of UN Charter. He was of the opinion that Pakistan should continue to keep communication channels with Russia, USA, and Ukraine intact. The government stance that continued military conflict, will have its adverse economic impact on developing countries and urgent need of ceasefire and de-escalation was supported.

In the beginning, Vice Admiral (r) Abdul Aleem, Director General NIMA welcomed all the worthy speakers & participants and highlighted the significance of the seminar at this point of time when the conflict situation is changing rapidly.

Cdre (r) Babar Bilal Haider Director IOSC (Indian Ocean Study Centre) moderated the seminar.

Ambassador Ali Sarwar Naqvi delivered key note speech and underlined the diplomatic aspect of conflict. He was of the opinion, that present conflict is certainly the failure of diplomacy. However, military conflict doesn’t provide any reasonable solution but ultimately diplomacy and negotiation are the key to peace.

While deliberating on the military aspects of the conflict, Lt Gen (r) Muhammad Asif Malik, who has served as Defense attaché in Russia and accredited to Ukraine and Belarus was of the view that Russia is following a well-planned war strategy and to have minimum collateral damages and give time for negotiations.

Air Marshal Farhat Hussain, President CASS discussed in detail the modern trends in Air Warfare employed by Russia in present conflict. He emphasised that air superiority in any conflict is a key for successful ground and naval operations. Russian Airforce gained ascendency over Ukraine air space right from the beginning.