Australian envoy sees gender equality through sports

Islamabad : The Australian High Commission (AHC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with the support of the Serena Hotels hosted the sixth AHC-PCB Girls’ Cricket Cup at the F-9 Cricket Ground here on Wednesday.

Australia’s Chargé d’Affaires Bryce Hutchesson appreciated the girls and their schools for participating in the event and hailed the support of the PCB and Serena Hotels for the purpose.

“The Australian High Commission has been sponsoring girls’ cricket in Pakistan since 2016 to promote gender equality through sport. We began with a single annual tournament in Islamabad but have since expanded to Lahore and Karachi,” he said.

Hutchesson said the two countries shared a passion for cricket, so the high commission was pleased to support the event.

"Cricket and other sports can help tear down barriers and stereotypes. Every time these girls make some runs, take a wicket or hold a catch, they are taking a step towards greater equality,” he said.

The girls attended a five-day coaching clinic in the lead-up to the competition conducted by the PCB first-class cricket coaches.

Mr Hutchesson said the Australian High Commission was particularly happy to support the initiative during the Australian Cricket Team’s historic tour to Pakistan.

“It’s an exciting time for cricket fans in both Australia and Pakistan. Cricket is one of the many bonds that bring our countries together,” he said.

Head of the Women Cricket at Pakistan Cricket Board Tania Mallick said with the Australian Cricket men's team playing in Pakistan after decades, it was a privilege to collaborate with the Australian High Commission to organise the current cricket event for the underprivileged girls.

“The Australian High Commission with the support of PCB has always played a vital role in promoting women cricket and investing in the empowerment of women in Pakistan. Such events can play an important role in the development and promotion of women's cricket. We look forward to further strengthening our relationship,” she said.

Michel A Galopin, the general manager of the Islamabad Serena Hotels, said cricket was a passion in Pakistan.

"Under the Serena Hotels Sports Diplomacy initiatives, we support, facilitate, and sponsor numerous sporting events and our commitments to sports diplomacy and women’s empowerment have found expression in the AHC-PCB Girls’ Cricket Cup. This tournament provides a wonderful vehicle for promoting and highlighting the importance of gender equality in sport,” he said.

The AHC-PCB Girls’ Cup Islamabad involved teams from four schools, including Mashal Model School, Bari Imam; SOS Children’s Village, H-11; Islamabad Model School for Girls, F-6/1 and Islamabad Model School for Girls, I-9/1. The competition was also supported by Malik Sports through the donation of cricket equipment.