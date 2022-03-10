Residents protest against power shutdown

Rawalpindi: The residents of Adiala Road, Defencee Road, Munawar Colony, Gulistan Colony, Morgha, Soan, Madina Town, Kalyal, Gorakhpur, Jhanda Chichi, Scheme-III, Shah Khalid Colony, Shah Faisal Colony, Pirwdahi, Bangash Colony, Samarzar Colony, Tench Bhatta, Chungi No. 22, Muslim Town, Sadiqabad and several other localities of city and cantonment board are facing long hours of loadshedding, tripping and low voltages even in normal weather.
There was a tensed situation in front of Iesco Inquiry Office in Adiala, where a large number of people were gathered against loadshedding on Wednesday morning.
All telephone numbers of Iesco, Sub Division Adiala, were off or busy therefore residents strongly protested and raised slogans against power blackouts, tripping and low voltages.
The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Executive Engineer) Tariqabad Makhdoom Saeed said, “We are observing power shutdowns in some areas. We are taking strict action against concerned officers on the issue of tripping and power low voltages.”
