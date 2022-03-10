 
Thursday March 10, 2022
Pakistan to host 8th satellite event of the year

By Our Correspondent
March 10, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan is to host eighth international satellite squash event of the year from March 23-26 in Karachi.

The Pakistan Day Satellite Squash Championship is being organised by Navy at Fleet Club.

The draw is of 32 places and the last date of entries is March 18th.

