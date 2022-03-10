Pakistan to host 8th satellite event of the year

KARACHI: Noor Wali’s fabulous all-round performance helped Buchra Warriors defeat Dhara Dabang by 34 runs in their...
LAHORE: Sindh’s Sohail Khan was fined 25 per cent of his match fee for a level 1 offence for showing dissent at an...
LAHORE: Pakistan’s right-handed opening batter Javeria Khan has suffered a groin injury that may keep her out of the...
DHAKA: Bangladesh Cricket Board announced on Wednesday that they will rest all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan from all...
LONDON: Players will not be allowed to use saliva to shine the ball while the rarely used but entirely permissible...
NEW DELHI: India’s Ravindra Jadeja has returned as the world’s number one-ranked all-rounder after his stand-out...
Comments