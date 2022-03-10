Noor Wali sparkles as Buchra Warriors win in Khatri Premir League

KARACHI: Noor Wali’s fabulous all-round performance helped Buchra Warriors defeat Dhara Dabang by 34 runs in their Khatri Premier League season 1 match at the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium here the other day.
Noor hit one six and one four in his 22-ball 29 and followed it up by picking up a wicket.
Batting first, Buchra Warriors posted a competitive 144-10 in 19.5 overs.Waqar Hawali made 25 off 23 with three fours, and Faisal Aman contributed 20 off 22 with two fours and one six. Left-arm spinner Naeem Jobat (4-28) was the pick of the bowlers. Obaid Khan took 2-13 and Bilal Noora Jee 2-33.
Dhara Dabng in reply were 111 all out in 20 overs, Faraz Ali contributed 22 off 21 and Obaid Khan 17 off 11.Off-spinner Ashfaq Khatri (3-32) and medium pacer Noor Wali (2-8), Nadeem Javed (2- 17) bowled well for Buchra Warriors.
