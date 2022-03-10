Injured Javeria remains doubtful for SA match

LAHORE: Pakistan’s right-handed opening batter Javeria Khan has suffered a groin injury that may keep her out of the side’s next ICC Women’s World Cup fixture against South Africa.

Javeria, who previously missed Pakistan’s fixture against Australia after sustaining a groin injury, is also doubtful for the next match against South Africa. After Javeria got injured, the right-handed experienced batter Nahida Bibi Khan replaced her in Pakistan’s clash with Australia and could only managed to score nine runs.

Pakistan will play their next ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match on 11 March against South Africa.