Shahid Afridi slams Pindi pitch

LAHORE: Former flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi has slammed the dead Rawalpindi wicket and also questioned the team combination used in the first Test match of the Australia series.

"This Isn't going To work," said Shahid Afridi as he slammed the Rawalpindi Pitch in an interview.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia in Rawalpindi ended in a tame draw, much to the disappointment of spectators and cricket fraternity.

The match saw batters enjoying a dream run in the middle as the pitch offered nothing for the fast bowlers.

Clearly annoyed, Afridi said the approach was based on the fear of losing. He said in the next two Tests in Lahore and Karachi, they have to make good pitches so the results should come."You have to take advantage of the home series, or else when you go to Australia, you're going to struggle."

He believed Pakistan still have a chance to use their bowling attack tactically in the coming two Tests."Our bowling strength is good. Our fast bowlers can bowled out this Australian side... and it isn't as if our batters cannot play the Aussie bowlers. Cricket has grown over the past many years; it is time we grow as well.