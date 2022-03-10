Teams reach Karachi for second Test

KARACHI: Pakistan and Australia cricket teams on Wednesday landed here to face each other in the second Test of the three-match series which will begin at the National Stadium from Saturday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that both teams had reached Karachi team hotel.

According to sources, both teams had to wait at the airport for security clearance because of VIP movement as Prime Minister Imran Khan spent a busy day here on Wednesday due to his political engagements.

Because of this issue the PCB also postponed the virtual news conference of the batting coach Mohammad Yousuf which was scheduled at 5:30 pm.

Tight security arrangements have been made around the hotel where the teams are staying.

The wicket has been prepared for the second Test which has now gained a lot of significance after the first Test at the Pindi Cricket Stadium ended in a tame draw on the batting-friendly track which invited immense criticism from experts.

Only 14 wickets fell during the five-day engagement which was also hit at some stages by inclement weather.

This will be after 24 years that both sides will face each other here at the National Stadium. They last played here from October 15-19 in 1998. That match ended in a draw. Australia scored 280 and 290 while Pakistan made 252 and 262-5.

On the tour three matches were played and Australia won the series 1-0, having won the first Test at Rawalpindi by an innings and 99 runs. Peshawar Test also ended in a draw.

National Stadium has been lucky for the hosts as eight Tests have been played between the two nations and of them Pakistan won five. Three ended in a draw.

After dour proceedings at the Pindi Stadium due to the lifeless track it will be interesting to see how National Stadium wicket behaves. It is expected to help spinners.

Both teams will hold their practice sessions on Thursday (today).