Thursday March 10, 2022
World

Tunisia’s Saied declares ‘war’ on food profiteering

By AFP
March 10, 2022

Tunis: Tunisian President Kais Saied declared war Wednesday on food speculators amid a shortage of products such as wheat and semolina -- key staples in a country already mired in a political-economic crisis.

