Thursday March 10, 2022
Endangered bat not seen in four decades found in Rwanda

By AFP
March 10, 2022

Kigali: A critically endangered species of bats not sighted in 40 years has been found in Rwanda, with the "incredible" discovery delighting conservationists who had feared it was already extinct. But the Hill’s Horseshoe Bat was in fact still clinging to life in Rwanda’s Nyungwe Forest -- a dense rainforest that is home to endangered mountain gorillas -- the consortium behind the discovery said.

