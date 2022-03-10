 
Thursday March 10, 2022
Two Americans back in US after release from Venezuela prison

By AFP
March 10, 2022

Washington: Two Americans, including a former executive of the oil company Citgo, were back in the United States Wednesday after being released from prison in Venezuela, just days after a high-level US delegation met with President Nicolas Maduro. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed Gustavo Cardenas and Jorge Alberto Fernandez had returned to the country in a statement Wednesday morning.

