Thursday March 10, 2022
World

Over 200 flights cancelled in Istanbul because of snow

By AFP
March 10, 2022

Istanbul: More than 200 Thursday flights have been cancelled at Istanbul’s two airports because of expected snowfall, Turkey’s top airlines said.

Turkey’s national flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, said on Wednesday that it had cancelled 185 flights at Istanbul airport on Thursday, 114 of them domestic and 71 international. The airline cancelled another 20 domestic flights of AnadoluJet, its subsidiary budget carrier, at the smaller Sabiha Gokcen airport.

