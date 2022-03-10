Epidemiologist who backed Covid strategy leaves for WHO

Stockholm: Sweden’s top epidemiologist, who became the face of the country’s controversial Covid strategy, is quitting his job for a senior role at the World Health Organisation, officials said on Wednesday.

Anders Tegnell gained global attention during the pandemic as Sweden’s state epidemiologist, as the country refused to roll out the type of strict curbs seen in neighbouring European countries. He consistently denied that so-called herd immunity was the aim of the approach, arguing that more restrictive measures were not effective enough to justify their impact on society.