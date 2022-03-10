Global market bracing for upheavals over loss of Russian oil

HOUSTON: Before its forces invaded Ukraine, Russia provided one out of every 10 barrels of oil the world consumed. But as the United States and other customers shun Russian crude, the global oil market faces its greatest upheaval since the Middle East tumult of the 1970s.

An energy price shock will probably last as long as the confrontation goes on, since there are few alternatives to quickly replace Russia’s exports of roughly five million barrels a day. Oil prices were already rising fast as the world economy emerged from Covid-19 shutdowns and producers stretched to meet growing demand. International oil companies had cut back investment over the last two years. Only Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have spare capacity, together a little more than 2.5 million barrels a day. Venezuela and Iran could contribute about 1.5 million barrels a day to the market, but that would require lifting American sanctions against those countries.

Saudi Arabia is the leading producer in OPEC and OPEC Plus, but the kingdom’s relations with the United States have been strained. American officials say they are hopeful that Saudi Arabia and other Middle East producers will increase their output.The United States imported about 700,000 barrels of crude and petroleum products a day from Russia last fall, or about 3 percent of American consumption, US officials say. The quantities have declined since then. But oil prices are set globally. Any supplies the United States imports to replace Russian barrels are barrels taken off a market that is already stretched.