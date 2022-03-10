 
Thursday March 10, 2022
World

‘Don’t let Ukraine become another Syria’

By AFP
March 10, 2022

Geneva: United Nations investigators on Wednesday urged world leaders to do everything they could to avoid Ukraine becoming another Syria, a country "destroyed" by 11 years of conflict.

Comments

    Khurshid Anwar commented 9 hours ago

    What is the harm?USA Europe and Russia have been killing people in third world for centuries now Let them kill each other for a change. Though I would like the war to go on for 100 years, a 40 year(the Afghanistan 1979 to 2021.) war is the minimum,I recommend.

    0 0