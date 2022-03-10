 
Ukraine health system ‘engulfed’ by war: WHO

By AFP
March 10, 2022

Geneva: The war with Russia has sparked a health crisis in Ukraine, the World Health Organisation warned on Wednesday, decrying at least 18 verified attacks on health care facilities and personnel. The UN health agency said Ukraine’s health system was proving "remarkably resilient" following Russia’s invasion on February 24. But WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan warned that the violence, which in the space of two weeks has driven nearly 2.2 million people to flee the country.

