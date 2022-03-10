US deploys Patriot missile batteries in Poland

Washington: The United States has deployed two new Patriot surface-to-air missile batteries in Poland, in keeping with commitments to defend its Nato allies, a senior Pentagon official said on Wednesday.

The missile batteries, normally stationed in Germany, were repositioned at Poland’s "invitation," the official said on condition of anonymity. The move is seen as reflecting growing fear that a Russian missile could -- deliberately or not -- cross the border from neighboring Ukraine into Nato member Poland.

Earlier in the day, Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday agreed a day-long ceasefire around a series of evacuation corridors to allow civilians to escape the fighting, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. Vereshchuk said Moscow vowed to respect the truce from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm around six areas that have been heavily hit by fighting, including regions around Kyiv, in Zaporizhzhia in the south, and some parts of Ukraine’s northeast.

Civilians in areas around the capital, including Irpin and Bucha to the northwest, will be evacuated into Kyiv to escape fierce bombardment by Russian forces. Civilians have been braving shellfire and aerial bombardments to escape the cluster of towns on Kyiv’s northwestern edge, which have been largely occupied by Russian forces.

An exploding shell killed four people who were trying to reach Kyiv by foot on Sunday. On Tuesday, some 60 buses in two convoys were able to evacuate civilians out of Sumy, 350 kilometres (220 miles) east of Kyiv, Kyrylo Timoshenko of the Ukraine president’s office told local media.

More than 5,000 people were evacuated from Sumy, a town of 250,000 that lies close to the Russian border and has been the scene of heavy fighting. The UN refugee agency UNHCR has estimated the total number of refugees at 2.1 to 2.2 million.

Meanwhile, the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers will on Thursday (today) hold face-to-face talks in southern Turkey in the first high-level contact between Kyiv and Moscow since Russia invaded its neighbour two weeks ago.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has pushed for Turkey to play a mediation role, has expressed hope the talks can avert tragedy and even help agree a ceasefire. But analysts fear there are only the lowest chances of a breakthrough at the meeting in Antalya between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

Senior Ukrainian officials, including the defence minister, have held a sequence of meetings with a Russian delegation in Belarus largely devoted to humanitarian issues, but Moscow has not sent any ministers to the talks.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed on Wednesday that Lavrov would be attending the meeting, which will be on the sidelines of a diplomatic forum organised by Cavusoglu in Antalya, his home city. "We are working to stop this crisis transforming into a tragedy," Erdogan said on Wednesday. "I hope the meeting between the ministers will open the way to a permanent ceasefire."

Turkey is a traditional ally of Ukraine and has supplied the country with Bayraktar drones -- made by a firm whose technology director is Erdogan’s own son-in-law -- which Kyiv has deployed in the conflict.

But it is seeking to maintain good relations with Russia, on which Turkey depends heavily for gas imports and tourism revenues. Erdogan called the Russian invasion "unacceptable" but at the same time, Ankara has not joined Western sanctions against Moscow and refused to close its airspace to Russian planes.

Turkey is also enduring a severe economic crisis that has seen a crash in the value of the lira. A breakdown in relations with Russia could spell disaster for the economy.

Washington Institute fellow Soner Cagaptay said he would "be highly surprised" if the Antalya talks led to a major breakthrough, with other leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also seeking to mediate.

But he praised as a "huge success for Turkish diplomacy" the fact that the two foreign ministers "are agreeing to meet in person in a neutral territory". "That’s quite significant even if there’s no breakthrough," he told AFP.

Meanwhile, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is no longer transmitting data to the UN’s atomic watchdog, the agency said Tuesday, as it voiced concern for staff working under Russian guard at the Ukrainian facility. On February 24, Russia invaded Ukraine and seized the defunct plant, site of a 1986 disaster that killed hundreds and spread radioactive contamination west across Europe.

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi "indicated that remote data transmission from safeguards monitoring systems installed at the Chornobyl NPP had been lost", the agency said in a statement.

"The Agency is looking into the status of safeguards monitoring systems in other locations in Ukraine and will provide further information soon," it said. The IAEA uses the term "safeguards" to describe technical measures it applies to nuclear material and activities, with the objective of deterring the spread of nuclear weapons through early detection of the misuse of such material.

More than 200 technical staff and guards remain trapped at the site, working 13 days straight since the Russian takeover. The situation for the staff "was worsening" at the site, the IAEA said, citing the Ukrainian nuclear regulator.

The defunct plant sits inside an exclusion zone that houses decommissioned reactors as well as radioactive waste facilities. More than 2,000 staff still work at the plant as it requires constant management to prevent another nuclear disaster.

The UN agency called on Russia to allow workers to rotate because rest and regular shifts were crucial to the site’s safety. "I’m deeply concerned about the difficult and stressful situation facing staff at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and the potential risks this entails for nuclear safety," said Grossi.

"I call on the forces in effective control of the site to urgently facilitate the safe rotation of personnel there." With remote data transmission cut off and the Ukrainian regulator only able to contact the plant by email, Grossi reiterated his offer to travel to the site or elsewhere to secure "the commitment to the safety and security" of Ukraine’s power plants from all parties.

As last reports came in, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, no health facility "should ever be a target," in response to an apparent Russian air strike against a children’s hospital in Ukraine. The attack has left at least 17 adult staff injured, according to a local official.

The UN and the World Health Organisation have called for an "immediate halt to attacks on health care, hospitals, health care workers, ambulances," Dujarric told a press conference.